France to face England in Women's rugby Six Nations decider

France defeated Wales 39-14 on Sunday to set-up a winner-takes-all Women's Six Nations showdown with bitter rivals England next weekend.

Both France and England will go into their Twickenham showdown in front of an expected 50,000 crowd with perfect records of four wins from four games.

After demolishing Ireland 48-0 in Cork on Sunday, England sit top of the table with 20 points to France's 19.

On Sunday, France ran in six tries in total through Romane Menager, Gaelle Hermet, Melissande Llorens (two), Charlotte Escudero and Rose Bernadou.

Georgia Evans and Gwenllian Pyrs scored tries for Wales after the interval.

