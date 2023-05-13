France's Teddy Riner wins 11th judo world title

France's Teddy Riner celebrates with his gold medal on the podium after the men's +100Kg final bout at the World Judo Championship in Doha on May 13, 2023.

French judo star Teddy Riner won a record-extending 11th individual judo world championship title in Doha on Saturday, six years after his last.

The 34-year-old beat Russian Inal Tasoev in the +100kg final to become the oldest world champion in history.

"It's been a long time since I heard the Marseillaise (French national anthem) on a world podium, it feels good," he said.

Riner dispatched world number one Temur Rakhimov in 30 seconds in the semi-finals, but needed over-time to defeat Tasoev by waza-ari.

The man from Guadeloupe, who became the youngest ever men's world champion in 2007, will bid for a third individual Olympic gold medal on home soil in Paris next year.

Riner last appeared in the world championships in 2017 and missed out last year through injury.

(AFP)

