Zverev to face Ruud in French Open semi-final

Alexander Zverev returned to the semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday a year after leaving Roland Garros in a wheelchair. Ruud, who lost last year's Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal, defeated sixth-ranked Rune for the fifth time in six matches and avenged his loss in the semi-finals at Rome in May.

Advertising Read more

Zverev had suffered a season-ending ankle injury in his last-four match against eventual champion Rafa Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier in 2022 and had surgery, but complications later meant a return to pain-free action was delayed.

His comeback has gathered pace at Roland Garros and he beat unseeded Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 to book his place in the last four in Paris for a third time.

"It was the most difficult year of my life," Zverev said of his 2022 season. "I love tennis with all my heart and it was taken away a year ago.

"I'm happy to be back."

Ruud beat Rune

Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud beat Denmark's Holger Rune 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

"I kind of looked at it as though he was the favourite - he won the last time we played and he's had a better year than me so far," said Ruud.

"I was feeling like the underdog even though I was seeded number four and he was seeded number six."

Ruud fended off two break points in the opening game of the match and then consistently put pressure on Rune's serve, breaking twice in a lopsided first set.

He dominated the second in similar fashion before Rune threatened a comeback as he forced a fourth set.

But Ruud surged 4-1 ahead and eventually put Rune away on his fifth match point as there was no repeat of the bad blood from last year's quarter-final.

"Luckily for me, the first two sets, he wasn't probably feeling it too well, he made a lot of errors and I got a lot of points for free," said Ruud.

"That helped settle the nerves but he fought back and third set he came out playing better. Then in the fourth set I was lucky to get that one break and keep it all the way out."

Zverev to face Ruud in semis

Zverev will run into Casper Ruud in the semi-finals after the 2022 runner-up beat error-prone sixth seed Holger Rune 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 in the night session.

"It's going to be hopefully a fun one," Ruud said of his next match. "I think it's great to see Sascha back. "Both for him and me, this is our biggest result this year. We'll try to play with shoulders down and just try to enjoy it.

"It's been a tough year for Zverev and he has fought his way back, and is back in the semis. The beginning of this year for me has not been great, so it's great to get a good result here."

Twice champion Novak Djokovic meets top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the other semi-final on Friday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS and AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe