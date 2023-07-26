FRANCE 24 visits the Paris 2024 Olympics sites across the capital

OLYMPIC LOCATIONS

SPORT – From the magnificent Palace of Versailles to the Stade de France and the home of French tennis at Roland-Garros, FRANCE 24’s sports editor James Vasina visits the major sites that will host Olympic events during the Paris 2024 games and the opening ceremony, one year ahead of what promises to be a global sports extravaganza.

People pose in front of the Olympics rings installed in front of the Paris City Hall during the "Olympics Day" organized by the the "Comite National Olympique et Sportif Francais " (CNOSF) to celebrate the upcoming of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games, in Paris on June 23, 2018.

Palace of Versailles (show jumping, dressage)

"The Château de Versailles is an absolute showpiece of a site to hold the equestrian events," states FRANCE 24's Sports Reporter, James Vasina.

"Showjumping will be taking place in front of the Grand Canal, as will the dressage, while the cross-country will be taking the athletes all around the canal," he added.

Alexandre III Bridge (marathon swimming, triathlon)

The historic Alexandre III Bridge crossing the River Seine in the heart of Paris will provide a view of numerous Olympic events taking place in the world-famous river including marathon swimming, triathlon and the opening ceremony.

"This is going to be the first time the Opening Ceremony will take place outside of a stadium," reports Vasina. "This is not just a logistical headache but in terms of security, it is going to be very complex."

Roland-Garros (tennis, boxing)

"From what we've heard from organisers here everything is pretty much ready," said Vasina reporting from the home of French tennis.

"Big refurbishments took place over the last few years with another retractable roof on the central court and refurbishments around the rest of the courts."

