Olympic Locations
Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Competitions will span the globe from Paris to Tahiti
Plans are under way for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to take place at iconic locations in and around Paris. But some events will kick off further afield, including surfing competitions at legendary Teahupo'o wave in Tahiti.
A century since it last hosted the Olympics, Paris is set to welcome another summer of sport with the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, running from July 26 to August 11 and August 28 to September respectively. FRANCE 24 outlines all the competition venues below.
Olympic Games in the city of Paris:
- On the Seine river: Opening ceremony on July 26, 2024
- Arena Porte de la Chapelle: Badminton, Artistic gymnastics
- Bercy Arena: Basketball, Artistic gymnastics, Trampoline
- South Paris Arena (Porte de Versailles): Handball, Weightlifting
- Parc des Princes: Football
- Roland-Garros Stadium: Tennis, boxing
- Champ de Mars Arena (Grand Palais éphémère): Judo, wrestling
- Eiffel Tower Stadium (Champ-de-Mars): Beach volleyball
- Esplanade des Invalides: Archery
- Grand Palais on the Champs-Élysées: Taekwondo, Fencing
- Place de la Concorde: 3x3 basketball, BMX freestyle, Breakdance, Skateboard
- Alexandre III bridge: Triathlon, Marathon swimming
Olympic events in the greater Paris area (Île-de-France):
- Le Bourget: Climbing
- Aquatics Centre (Saint-Denis): Artistic swimming, Water polo, Diving
- Paris La Défense Arena (Nanterre): Swimming, waterpolo
- Yves-du-Manoir Stadium (Colombes): Field hockey
- Château de Versailles: Equestrian events
- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome: Track cycling, BMX racing
- Golf National at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines: Golf
- Élancourt hill: Mountain biking
- Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium: Sprint canoeing, rowing, canoe slalom
- North Paris Arena (Villepinte): Modern pentathlon, boxing
- Stade de France: Athletics, Rugby sevens, Closing ceremony
- Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and Île-Saint-Denis: Olympic villages hosting the athletes
Olympic Games in other French cities and further afield:
- Pierre Mauroy Stadium (Lille): Handball and basketball
- Beaujoire Stadium (Nantes): Football
- Chateauroux Shooting Centre: Shooting
- Bordeaux Stadium: Football
- Lyon Stadium: Football
- Geoffroy Guichard Stadium (Saint-Étienne): Football
- Nice Stadium: Football
- Marseilles stadium: Football
- Marseilles Marina: Sailing
- Teahupo'o wave (Tahiti): Surfing
