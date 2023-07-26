Olympic Locations

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Competitions will span the globe from Paris to Tahiti

Plans are under way for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to take place at iconic locations in and around Paris. But some events will kick off further afield, including surfing competitions at legendary Teahupo'o wave in Tahiti.

Paris welcomes the Olympic Games from July 24 to August 11, 2024, © Graphic studio FMM

Text by: Romain HOUEIX

A century since it last hosted the Olympics, Paris is set to welcome another summer of sport with the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, running from July 26 to August 11 and August 28 to September respectively. FRANCE 24 outlines all the competition venues below. © Studio graphique France Médias Monde © Studio graphique France Médias Monde © Studio graphique France Médias Monde Olympic Games in the city of Paris: On the Seine river: Opening ceremony on July 26, 2024

: Badminton, Artistic gymnastics Arena Porte de la Chapelle

Bercy Arena : Basketball, Artistic gymnastics, Trampoline

South Paris Arena (Porte de Versailles): Handball, Weightlifting

Parc des Princes: Football

Roland-Garros Stadium: Tennis, Tennis, boxing

Champ de Mars Arena (Grand Palais éphémère): wrestling (Grand Palais éphémère): Judo

Eiffel Tower Stadium (Champ-de-Mars): Beach volleyball

Esplanade des Invalides : Archery

Grand Palais on the Champs-Élysées : Taekwondo, Fencing

Place de la Concorde : 3x3 : 3x3 basketball , BMX freestyle, Breakdance, Skateboard

Alexandre III bridge: Triathlon, Marathon swimming Triathlon, Olympic events in the greater Paris area (Île-de-France): Le Bourget : Climbing

Aquatics Centre (Saint-Denis) : Artistic : Artistic swimming Water polo, Diving

Paris La Défense Arena (Nanterre): Swimming, waterpolo

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium (Colombes): Field hockey

Château de Versailles : Equestrian events

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome : Track cycling, BMX racing

Golf National at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines: Golf

Élancourt hill: Mountain biking

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium : Sprint canoeing, : Sprint canoeing, rowing , canoe slalom

North Paris Arena (Villepinte): Modern pentathlon, boxing

Stade de France: Athletics, Athletics, Rugby sevens, Closing ceremony

Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and Île-Saint-Denis: Olympic villages hosting the athletes Olympic Games in other French cities and further afield: Pierre Mauroy Stadium ( Lille : Handball and basketball

Beaujoire Stadium (Nantes): Football

Chateauroux Shooting Centre: Shooting

Bordeaux Stadium: Football

Lyon Stadium: Football

Geoffroy Guichard Stadium (Saint-Étienne): Football

Nice Stadium: Football

Marseilles stadium : Football

Marseilles Marina: Sailing

Teahupo'o wave (Tahiti): Surfing