The one-year countdown to the Paris Olympics begins: Watch FRANCE 24's special programme

The Paris 2024 Olympic games will officially begin on July 26 with an eagerly anticipated opening ceremony set to take place along the River Seine. Watch FRANCE 24's special programme marking the one-year countdown to the start of the games presented by Sélina Sykes.

En 2024, Paris accueille les Jeux olympiques. © Studio graphique FMM

Advertising Read more Special guests include: Simon Rofe , Leading expert in sports diplomacy, associate professor of international politics at the University of Leeds and a senior research fellow at the Institute of Sport Humanities

Clara Copponi , French professional road-and-track cyclist who currently rides for women's road bicycle racing team FDJ–Suez. She is training to compete at Paris 2024.

James Vasina, FRANCE 24's sports reporter joins us live from banks of the Seine in Paris, where the opening ceremony will take place next year.