Spain beat Netherlands 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals
Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored in extra time to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Friday and into the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
The sixth-ranked La Roja, who had not advanced past the round of 16 in two previous two World Cup appearances, will face either Japan or Sweden for a place in the final in Auckland on Tuesday.
Mariona Caldentey scored Spain’s other goal with a penalty kick in the 81st minute after Dutch defender Stefanie Van der Gragt had handled the ball inside the box.
(REUTERS)
