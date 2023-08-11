Spain beat Netherlands 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals

Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored in extra time to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Friday and into the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Spain players celebrate after progressing to the semi finals of the World Cup in Wellington, 11 August 2023.

The sixth-ranked La Roja, who had not advanced past the round of 16 in two previous two World Cup appearances, will face either Japan or Sweden for a place in the final in Auckland on Tuesday.

Mariona Caldentey scored Spain’s other goal with a penalty kick in the 81st minute after Dutch defender Stefanie Van der Gragt had handled the ball inside the box.

