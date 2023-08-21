Hosts France name Rugby World Cup squad stripped of injured star Ntamack

RUGBY

France coach Fabien Galthié named his final 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup on Monday, gambling on the fitness of several key players after the home side’s talismanic fly-half Romain Ntamack was ruled out by injury.

France's wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey is tackled by Fiji's full back Sireli Maqala (left) during a World Cup warm-up test in Nantes on August 19, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Galthié, bidding to guide Les Bleus to a maiden World Cup title on home soil, revealed his final squad in a lunchtime announcement on French television.

He opted to include flanker Anthony Jelonch, who has not played since rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament during the Six Nations showdown against Scotland in February.

“Anthony has worked a lot to get back to where he is now,” Galthie told TF1. “He’s not fit now but we think he will be back to his best by mid-September.”

The French coach took another gamble on the fitness of prop Cyril Baille, who suffered a calf injury a fortnight ago in a warm-up test, also against Scotland, and was originally ruled out for up to six weeks.

Paul Willemse, who missed out on the last World Cup in Japan because of injury, was also selected this time, having successfully completed his comeback from injury in a weekend test against Fiji.

Les Bleus open the World Cup by facing three-time winners New Zealand in a tantalising curtain-raiser at the Stade de France on September 8.

They then play Uruguay six days later, Namibia on September 21 and end their Pool A campaign against Italy on October 6.

Jaminet makes the cut

The home nation suffered a huge setback last week when first-choice fly-half Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury.

In his absence, fly-halfs Antoine Hastoy and Matthieu Jalibert will jostle for the starting berth in the opening game against the All Blacks.

Galthié has chosen not to pick a third N.10 with fullback Thomas Ramos able to fill that role if needed.

Romain Ntamack's loss due to injury is a major blow to the host nation. © Glyn Kirk, AFP

Fellow full-back Melvyn Jaminet made the cut after securing a 19-point haul for France against Fiji at the weekend .

Galthié also included 20-year-old wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey and newly capped loose forward Paul Boudehent.

Bielle-Biarrey has won three caps in successive weeks in the warm-up internationals while 23-year-old Boudehent comes into the squad after impressive performances with European champions La Rochelle.

Notable omissions include Brice Dulin, who captained the team against Scotland in their first warm-up test at Murrayfield earlier this month, and scrumhalf Baptiste Serin, though both will remain as back-ups to the squad.

France end their World Cup preparations by welcoming Australia to Paris on Sunday.

The Squad:

Props: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles)

Hookers: Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle)

Locks: Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Cameron Woki (Racing 92)

Back row: Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent (both La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse)

Scrum-halves: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, capt), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon)

Fly-halves: Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle)

Wings: Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Begles), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles)

Centres: Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles)

Fullbacks: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse)

(With Reuters, AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe