2024 Paris Paralympics: City marks one-year countdown to start of games

Olympic fever is growing in the French capital. Paris will host the 17th edition of the Paralympic games for the first time from August 28 to September 8, 2024, just 17 days after the Olympics's closing ceremony. FRANCE 24's James Vasina talks to Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, about Paris's preparations for hosting the games.

President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons (R) in an interview with FRANCE 24's James Vasina (L).

Advertising Read more

With one year to go before Paris hosts the Paralympic Games for the first time, many are voicing concerns over Paris's capacity to host athletes with a disability.

With only one subway line totally accessible out of 16, the city is under pressure to find solutions before the Paralympics start on August 28, 2024.

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, acknowledged the challenges of disability access in an interview with FRANCE 24 but said that steady improvements hae been made over the last six years.

Read more‘Obstacle course’ for the disabled: Can Paris transport be made accessible in time for the Olympics?

"There's a huge ambition here in France to make these games the most spectactular games ever," said Parsons.

"We see, for example, a huge investment coming from the city government and the national government when it comes to accessibility of public spaces, of bus stops here in Paris, of the taxi system," Parsons added.

Please click on the video player to watch the interview.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe