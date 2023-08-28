Paris 2024

The prestigious venues where the Paris Paralympics will be held

Paris hosts the summer 2024 Paralympic Games two weeks after the Olympic Games. Events will be held at prestigious venues such as the Stade de France, Roland-Garros, Champ-de-Mars, Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower. Competitions will also be held in the wider Paris region and in Châteauroux.

Issued on:

2 min
Paris will host the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8, 2024.
By: Romain HOUEIX
Two weeks after the Olympic Games, the French capital and the wider Paris region of Ile de France will host Paralympic athletes from all over the world for a fortnight of events. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the disciplines, and the competition venues, for events set to take place between August 28 and September 8.

Paralympic Games in the city of Paris:

  • Porte de la Chapelle Arena : Para Badminton, Para Powerlifting

  • Bercy Arena: Wheelchair Basketball

  • South Paris Arena: Goalball, Boccia, Para Table Tennis

  • Roland-Garros stadium: Wheelchair Tennis

  • Champ de Mars Arena: Para Judo, Wheelchair Rugby

  • Eiffel Tower stadium: Blind Football

  • Invalides: Para Archery

  • Grand Palais: Para Taekwondo, Wheelchair Fencing

  • Alexandre III Bridge: Para Triathlon

  • La Concorde : Opening ceremony

  • La Villette Park: Club France 

Paralympic events in the greater Paris area (Île-de-France):

  • Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre: Para Swimming

  • Château de Versailles, Versailles: Para Equestrian

  • National Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux: Para Cycling track

  • Stade de France, Saint-Denis: Para Athletics, closing ceremony

  • North Paris Arena, Villepinte: Sitting Volleyball

  • Clichy-sous-Bois: Para Cycling road

  • Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne: Para Canoe, Para Rowing

  • La Courneuve: Para Marathon

  • Dugny, Media village

  • Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and Île-Saint-Denis: Olympic villages hosting the athletes

Paralympic games in other French cities :

  • Châteauroux Shooting Centre: Shooting Para Sport

