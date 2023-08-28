The prestigious venues where the Paris Paralympics will be held
Paris hosts the summer 2024 Paralympic Games two weeks after the Olympic Games. Events will be held at prestigious venues such as the Stade de France, Roland-Garros, Champ-de-Mars, Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower. Competitions will also be held in the wider Paris region and in Châteauroux.
Two weeks after the Olympic Games, the French capital and the wider Paris region of Ile de France will host Paralympic athletes from all over the world for a fortnight of events. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the disciplines, and the competition venues, for events set to take place between August 28 and September 8.
Paralympic Games in the city of Paris:
Porte de la Chapelle Arena : Para Badminton, Para Powerlifting
Bercy Arena: Wheelchair Basketball
South Paris Arena: Goalball, Boccia, Para Table Tennis
Roland-Garros stadium: Wheelchair Tennis
Champ de Mars Arena: Para Judo, Wheelchair Rugby
Eiffel Tower stadium: Blind Football
Invalides: Para Archery
Grand Palais: Para Taekwondo, Wheelchair Fencing
Alexandre III Bridge: Para Triathlon
La Concorde : Opening ceremony
La Villette Park: Club France
Paralympic events in the greater Paris area (Île-de-France):
- Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre: Para Swimming
Château de Versailles, Versailles: Para Equestrian
National Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux: Para Cycling track
Stade de France, Saint-Denis: Para Athletics, closing ceremony
North Paris Arena, Villepinte: Sitting Volleyball
Clichy-sous-Bois: Para Cycling road
Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne: Para Canoe, Para Rowing
La Courneuve: Para Marathon
Dugny, Media village
Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and Île-Saint-Denis: Olympic villages hosting the athletes
Paralympic games in other French cities :
Châteauroux Shooting Centre: Shooting Para Sport
