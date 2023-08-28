The prestigious venues where the Paris Paralympics will be held

Paris 2024

Paris hosts the summer 2024 Paralympic Games two weeks after the Olympic Games. Events will be held at prestigious venues such as the Stade de France, Roland-Garros, Champ-de-Mars, Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower. Competitions will also be held in the wider Paris region and in Châteauroux.

Paris will host the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Advertising Read more

Two weeks after the Olympic Games, the French capital and the wider Paris region of Ile de France will host Paralympic athletes from all over the world for a fortnight of events. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the disciplines, and the competition venues, for events set to take place between August 28 and September 8.

Paralympic Games in the city of Paris:

Porte de la Chapelle Arena : Para Badminton, Para Powerlifting

Bercy Arena: Wheelchair Basketball

South Paris Arena: Goalball, Boccia, Para Table Tennis

Roland-Garros stadium: Wheelchair Tennis

Champ de Mars Arena: Para Judo, Wheelchair Rugby

Eiffel Tower stadium: Blind Football

Invalides: Para Archery

Grand Palais: Para Taekwondo, Wheelchair Fencing

Alexandre III Bridge: Para Triathlon

La Concorde : Opening ceremony

La Villette Park: Club France

Paralympic events in the greater Paris area (Île-de-France):

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre: Para Swimming

Château de Versailles, Versailles: Para Equestrian

National Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux: Para Cycling track

Stade de France, Saint-Denis: Para Athletics, closing ceremony

North Paris Arena, Villepinte: Sitting Volleyball

Clichy-sous-Bois: Para Cycling road

Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne: Para Canoe, Para Rowing

La Courneuve: Para Marathon

Dugny, Media village

Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and Île-Saint-Denis: Olympic villages hosting the athletes

Paralympic games in other French cities :

Châteauroux Shooting Centre: Shooting Para Sport

Read moreParis 2024 Olympic Games: Competitions will span the globe from Paris to Tahiti

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe