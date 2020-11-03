 Skip to main content
US Presidential Election 2020

American Elections

US voters head to the polls on Nov. 3, 2020 to deliver their verdict on Donald Trump’s divisive presidency. The Republican incumbent faces a tough re-election battle amid the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak and an economic downturn. He takes on veteran Democatic challenger Joe Biden, best known as Barack Obama’s former VP. Trump is running with Vice-President Mike Pence, while Biden's pick Kamala Harris is the first woman of colour on a vice-presidential ticket.

THE DEBATE
Final countdown: Anxious, divided America votes
US-congress

US Senate race: The ‘other election’ and why it matters
Encore!

US author Brit Bennett on her novel 'The Vanishing Half' and the presidential election
Focus

US elections: How Donald Trump has rolled out red carpet for wealthiest Americans
Live blog

Live: Trump and Biden in battle for swing states as vote counting continues
Perspective

US presidential election: 'A lot of angry people regardless of the outcome'
In the press

'Yeehaw!': It's US election day
Business daily

What are Joe Biden and Donald Trump promising for the US economy?
ON THE GROUND

'People are scared': Chicago prepares for election unrest
Trump and Biden race through swing states in final campaign push
THE DEBATE
How will the vote go? Tension mounts ahead of US presidential election
American Views

US economy a key concern for voters in industrial Pennsylvania
America's homeless: The unheard voices of the presidential election
Perspective

US presidential election: The urban-rural divide on the West Coast
IN THE PRESS
Fear hangs over the US election
Tech 24

Deepfakes: Manipulating audio and video to spread misinformation
The five key states that could decide the US presidential election
Trump vows to defy polls, Biden calls on voters to ‘take back our democracy’
Obama joins Biden to campaign in Michigan before US presidential election
American Views

Wisconsin voters see the future of US farming as a key issue
American Views

Arizona: Could shifting demographics turn a solid red state blue?
On The Ground

Nebraska: Life as a Democrat in the 'reddest' corner of America
Talking Europe

America votes, Europe awaits: How will the US election impact Europe?
Biden and Trump focus on the Midwest in the US presidential election finale
