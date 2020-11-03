US voters head to the polls on Nov. 3, 2020 to deliver their verdict on Donald Trump’s divisive presidency. The Republican incumbent faces a tough re-election battle amid the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak and an economic downturn. He takes on veteran Democatic challenger Joe Biden, best known as Barack Obama’s former VP. Trump is running with Vice-President Mike Pence, while Biden's pick Kamala Harris is the first woman of colour on a vice-presidential ticket.