Access Asia

China seeks to speed up its Covid-19 vaccination campaign
While Covid-19 appears to be under control in China, authorities want to keep it that way. But given low infection rates, motivation has been lacking for some people to get vaccinated. As a result, some places are offering free ice cream, while people who are hesitant or late in getting inoculated are named and shamed. Meanwhile, recent reports say the effectiveness of Chinese-made vaccines may actually be quite low. That could have an impact not just on China's domestic inoculations but also on what's known as its vaccine diplomacy. FRANCE 24's Bryan Quinn tells us more.
Meanwhile, Myanmar has been gripped by unrest since the military seized power in February. Amid an escalating crackdown by security forces, thousands of people have been fleeing into neighbouring India. Among them are police officers who defied orders to shoot protesters. Our India correspondents report from the northeastern state of Mizoram.
Staying in India, the country has a rich history of ingredients used by perfumeries around the world. We take a closer look at how its roses end up in our perfume bottles.
