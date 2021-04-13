China seeks to speed up its Covid-19 vaccination campaign

ACCESS ASIA © FRANCE 24

By: Aline BOTTIN | Will HILDERBRANDT | Sonia BARITELLO | Claire HOPES 14 min

While Covid-19 appears to be under control in China, authorities want to keep it that way. But given low infection rates, motivation has been lacking for some people to get vaccinated. As a result, some places are offering free ice cream, while people who are hesitant or late in getting inoculated are named and shamed. Meanwhile, recent reports say the effectiveness of Chinese-made vaccines may actually be quite low. That could have an impact not just on China's domestic inoculations but also on what's known as its vaccine diplomacy. FRANCE 24's Bryan Quinn tells us more.