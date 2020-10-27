American Views

In North Carolina, the Black Lives Matter movement looms large over US election

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Matthieu MABIN | Kethevane GORJESTANI 14 min

The southern US state of North Carolina is the archetypal swing state, which could decide the result of the November 3 presidential election. Its student-packed cities are more liberal, while the countryside tends to be conservative. This year the African-American vote could be decisive, with police brutality towards Black people a crucial issue in voters’ minds. Protests have taken place in the cities of Charlotte and Raleigh in recent months. Our reporters went to meet local voters, from Black Lives Matter activists to police officers. We also meet the mayor of Charlotte, Vi Lyles.