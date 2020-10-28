American Views

In Georgia, white evangelical voters want to keep Donald Trump in power

Over the last decade in America, there's been a lot of talk about shifting demographics and political change. But one key voting group has remained virtually unaltered: white evangelicals. A staunchly Republican bloc of voters, white evangelical voters make up around 26 percent of the electorate and are particularly strong in the state of Georgia. Whether it's fighting abortion or protecting religious freedom, these conservative Christians have a cheerleader in the White House and hope to defend the gains they've made over the past four years. Our team on the ground reports.