In Florida, Covid-19 takes over US presidential campaign

AMERICAN VIEWS © FRANCE 24

By: Florence VILLEMINOT | Kethevane GORJESTANI | Fanny ALLARD

It's hard to overstate the importance of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in this US presidential election. President Donald Trump has come under fire for his handling of the situation nationally and the US continues to top the list of countries with the most cases. Minority populations, especially African-Americans and Hispanics, have been particularly hard hit. The state of Florida has seen one of the biggest surges in Covid-19 in the country. FRANCE 24's reporters went there to see how locals feel about the virus and healthcare in general going into this election.