 Skip to main content
Live
#Attack in Nice
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
American Views

In Florida, Covid-19 takes over US presidential campaign

Issued on:

AMERICAN VIEWS
AMERICAN VIEWS © FRANCE 24
By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Kethevane GORJESTANI | Fanny ALLARD
14 min

It's hard to overstate the importance of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in this US presidential election. President Donald Trump has come under fire for his handling of the situation nationally and the US continues to top the list of countries with the most cases. Minority populations, especially African-Americans and Hispanics, have been particularly hard hit. The state of Florida has seen one of the biggest surges in Covid-19 in the country. FRANCE 24's reporters went there to see how locals feel about the virus and healthcare in general going into this election.

Advertising

>> Click here for our full coverage of the US presidential election

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.