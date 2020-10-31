American Views

Arizona: Could shifting demographics turn a solid red state blue?

Arizona © Capture d'écran France 24

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow 14 min

Once a solid Republican stronghold, Arizona is now up for grabs. This is due in part to changing demographics with an influx of new residents from more liberal states like California. But there's also a massive backlash against President Donald Trump from white suburban women and especially young Latinos of voting age. They're fired up and mobilised against the president's harsh immigration policies. Our reporters went to the border with Mexico to see how the construction of Donald Trump’s promised wall is moving along.