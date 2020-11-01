Wisconsin voters see the future of US farming as a key issue

AMERICAN VIEWS

By: Florence VILLEMINOT

Wisconsin traditionally has high voter turnout and close elections. Donald Trump won the Midwest state by less than one percentage point in 2016, after Democratic presidential nominees had prevailed in every race since 1988. Wisconsin’s farming sector, vital for the state’s economy, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s trade war with China, and locals are divided over how the government has been helping the sector. Our team reports.