Next US president facing long road to economic recovery

BUSINESS DAILY © FRANCE 24

By: Stephen Carroll Follow 5 min

The winner of the US presidential election - as well as lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives - will need to address urgent economic challenges when they get back to Washington. FRANCE 24's Business Editor Stephen Carroll has been looking at some of the main issues they're facing, as the economy remains scarred by the coronavirus pandemic. Also, we see how US campaigns spent a record-breaking amount of money on Tuesday's elections, with one estimate putting the total at almost $14 billion.