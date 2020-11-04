 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
Business daily

Next US president facing long road to economic recovery

Issued on:

BUSINESS DAILY
BUSINESS DAILY © FRANCE 24
By: Stephen Carroll Follow
5 min

The winner of the US presidential election - as well as lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives - will need to address urgent economic challenges when they get back to Washington. FRANCE 24's Business Editor Stephen Carroll has been looking at some of the main issues they're facing, as the economy remains scarred by the coronavirus pandemic. Also, we see how US campaigns spent a record-breaking amount of money on Tuesday's elections, with one estimate putting the total at almost $14 billion.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.