French restaurant industry struggling amid months of restrictions

By: James ANDRÉ | Bryan QUINN 11 min

Two lockdowns and a new extended ban on reopening have left French restaurateurs struggling to stay afloat as industry groups warn of mass bankruptcies. Nearly two thirds of French restaurants and cafés say they fear they may have to shut down definitively. FRANCE 24's James André reports on what he's been hearing from Paris restaurant owners.