Skip to main content
Live
#Students
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
Business daily

Vaccine nationalism could cost global economy $9 trillion, ICC report says

Issued on:

BUSINESS DAILY
BUSINESS DAILY © FRANCE 24
By: Kate MOODY
9 min

The risk of vaccine nationalism is a moral quandary that could also have huge economic consequences. A new report from the International Chamber of Commerce says unequal distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine could cost the global economy $9 trillion, with wealthy countries having to shoulder half the cost. John Denton, Secretary General of the ICC, tells FRANCE 24 that supporting equitable distribution of vaccines is not an act of charity; "it's absolutely economic common sense".

Advertising

>> Covid-19: Melinda Gates warns against 'vaccine nationalism'

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.