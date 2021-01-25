Vaccine nationalism could cost global economy $9 trillion, ICC report says

BUSINESS DAILY © FRANCE 24

By: Kate MOODY 9 min

The risk of vaccine nationalism is a moral quandary that could also have huge economic consequences. A new report from the International Chamber of Commerce says unequal distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine could cost the global economy $9 trillion, with wealthy countries having to shoulder half the cost. John Denton, Secretary General of the ICC, tells FRANCE 24 that supporting equitable distribution of vaccines is not an act of charity; "it's absolutely economic common sense".