Business daily

French companies scramble to adapt staffing to school closures

By: Stephen Carroll Follow | Georgina ROBERTSON 6 min

French companies are working out how to adapt to the closure of schools announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday night. Parents who cannot work from home but need to look after their children can avail of the government's furlough scheme, so many employers will face a reduction in staff numbers. The economic cost of the four-week national lockdown is estimated at €11 billion. Also today, we look at how US President Joe Biden plans to pay for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan.