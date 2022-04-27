Business daily

Poland, Bulgaria seek alternative sources as Russia cuts gas supply

Russia's Gazprom says it has halted gas deliveries to EU members Poland and Bulgaria, ostensibly because they refused to pay in Russian roubles. Ever since Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine began to hobble the Russian economy, fears had mounted that Moscow would use its energy supplies as a weapon. European countries see the shutdown as the first shot in a coming energy war as the continent tries to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels. FRANCE 24's Bryan Quinn takes a closer look.

