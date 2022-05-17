New French PM Elisabeth Borne faces mountain of economic challenges

Audio 05:50 Audio 05:50

05:50 BUSINESS DAILY © FRANCE 24

By: Yuka ROYER

Elisabeth Borne has been appointed France's new prime minister. The former transport, ecology and labour minister faces numerous challenges, with the most pressing priority being helping French households with the soaring cost of living. She will also need to tackle the thorny issue of pension reform as well as steer the country through a major energy transition. Plus, Moscow residents display mixed feelings after US fast food giant McDonald's announces it's pulling out of Russia for good.