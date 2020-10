Carla Bruni on her new album and making music during lockdown

ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

By: Louise DUPONT 12 min

Supermodel, singer-songwriter, France's former first lady: Carla Bruni has already enjoyed many lives. She's now releasing an eponymous album of love songs and speaks to FRANCE 24's Louise Dupont about making music during lockdown. Bruni also takes a look back at a career that's taken her from fashion catwalks to the world's concert halls, with a little detour via the presidential palace in Paris.