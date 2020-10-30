Montmartre: Can Paris's art and cabaret district survive Covid-19?

ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

By: Eve JACKSON Follow 13 min

The Paris area of Montmartre is known for its artists and cabarets, dating back to the days when it was a haven for the likes of Van Gogh and Picasso. It's normally packed with tourists but since Covid-19 arrived, cultural life is suffering. The street artists in the famous Place du Tertre have lost most of their customers and the annual wine celebrations to mark the harvest had to be cancelled. Eve Jackson meets the people trying to keep the legendary area alive. She also visits the city's largest vineyard and discovers the little-known place where Paris wine is made.