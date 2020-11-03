What happens when you decide to become a new person? Author Brit Bennett explores questions of self-determination, identity and race in her latest book, "The Vanishing Half". This critically acclaimed novel follows twins Stella and Désirée Vignes as they pursue widely diverging paths; a journey that takes them from the segregated American South to coastal, cosmopolitan cities via the Midwest over five decades.

Bennett was propelled to the top of the bestseller lists after her 2016 début "The Mothers" became a word-of-mouth sensation, thrusting the young author into the literary limelight.

She joins us from her home in New York to talk about the historical issues that inspired her latest book, why "passing" is a deeply American idea and what's at stake in the presidential election.

