'Face It': Debbie Harry's memoir on sex, drugs, David Bowie and the mask of Blondie

By: Eve JACKSON Follow 14 min

Blondie star Debbie Harry speaks to Eve Jackson about a life of rock 'n' roll madness. They chat about her autobiography, recently translated into French, which features stories of hanging out with Andy Warhol, taking drugs, being flashed by David Bowie and having her house taken by the tax collector – all while becoming a trailblazing rock star. It covers her adoption aged three months and goes all the way up to her recent 2017 album "Pollinator". The band has just announced a UK against-the-odds tour for November 2021 with the group Garbage.