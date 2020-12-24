Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#United Kingdom
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
Encore!

O Come, All Ye Faithful: Bringing you culture at Christmas in spite of Covid-19

Issued on:

ENCORE
ENCORE © FRANCE 24
By: Eve JACKSON Follow
15 min

In our Christmas show we’re at the Chateau Vaux-le-Vicomte juste outside of Paris for some festive French magic. If you recongise the castle and its grounds it might be from one of the 75 films shot there such as “Moonraker”, “Marie Antoinette” and “The Man in the Iron Mask”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.This stunning château was also in the headlines a couple of years ago because of a €2 million heist.

Advertising

The year 2020 has also been tough – but the spirit of Christmas lives on. We also take you on a festive jaunt around Paris with the “real” Emily in Paris, Rebecca Leffler who worked with the series’ creators as an inspiration for Lily Collins’ character. 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.