O Come, All Ye Faithful: Bringing you culture at Christmas in spite of Covid-19
In our Christmas show we’re at the Chateau Vaux-le-Vicomte juste outside of Paris for some festive French magic. If you recongise the castle and its grounds it might be from one of the 75 films shot there such as “Moonraker”, “Marie Antoinette” and “The Man in the Iron Mask”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.This stunning château was also in the headlines a couple of years ago because of a €2 million heist.
The year 2020 has also been tough – but the spirit of Christmas lives on. We also take you on a festive jaunt around Paris with the “real” Emily in Paris, Rebecca Leffler who worked with the series’ creators as an inspiration for Lily Collins’ character.
