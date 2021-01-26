Priyanka Chopra-Jonas: 'Privileged society has become desensitised to the have nots'

ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

By: Eve JACKSON Follow 15 min

The actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has been telling FRANCE 24 that she wants to be at the helm of telling South Asian stories in Hollywood. The Indian superstar is in the new Netflix movie "The White Tiger". Based on the Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, it's a dark and comedic take on India's class divide and one man's fight to break out of a life of servitude. FRANCE 24's culture editor Eve Jackson has been speaking virtually to the actress, the director Ramin Bahrani and the main actor Adarsh Gourav.