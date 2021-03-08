Belgian-Congolese singer-songwriter Syssi Mananga pays tribute to women in new opus
Eight years after her debut album, Syssi Mananga is back with a new 12-track opus. It’s called "Mopepe Mama" and will be released in April. The album was recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic with musicians from around the world, a feat of international and virtual collaboration. Mananga tells FRANCE 24's Florence Villeminot about how the album is a celebration of women in general and mothers in particular.
As the world marks International Women's Day, we also look at music news from country music living legend Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter Valerie June and Canadian experimental instrumental band Bell Orchestre.
