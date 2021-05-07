A military hero for some, a monster for others: Napoléon Bonaparte has shaped French history like no other leader. On the bicentenary of his death, we explore a complex character who exploited art and imagery to build his "personal brand" and to control the narrative around his victorious reign.

We head to his birthplace in Corsica to find out how the young man developed an insatiable work ethic and strategic approach, with input from author Philippe Perfettini who reveals the quirkier facets of his character. The former Bonaparte family home in Ajaccio is now the island's most popular museum. Its director Jean-Marc Olivesi points us towards some telling details inside, which prove revealing about the young man's personality.

After being crowned emperor in 1804, Napoléon set himself up in Fontainebleau chateau, outside of Paris. We visit this regal residence to find out how paintings and portraits helped further his ambitions, as he called on artists like Jacques-Louis David to present an idealised image of his military conquests and coronation.

Two hundred years after his demise, Napoléon's imprint on the landscape in Paris includes cherished monuments such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Madeleine church and the Rue de Rivoli. Yet his political projects at that time were much more contentious, including the restitution of slavery in certain French colonies. To find out more, we visit an exhibition at his final resting place, Les Invalides, where contemporary artists have revisited Napoléon's legend, reappraising his legacy from a 21st-century perspective.

