Back to the movies: French cinemas open once again

ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR | Lisa NESSELSON 14 min

After almost seven months locked out of movie theatres, French film fans have now been allowed back into cinemas. Our critic Lisa Nesselson reports from Paris's Boulevard Saint-Germain, where cinemas are already doing a brisk trade, to tell us more about the new rules in place and how the coming months are looking for the industry.