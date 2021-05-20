Back to the movies: French cinemas open once again
After almost seven months locked out of movie theatres, French film fans have now been allowed back into cinemas. Our critic Lisa Nesselson reports from Paris's Boulevard Saint-Germain, where cinemas are already doing a brisk trade, to tell us more about the new rules in place and how the coming months are looking for the industry.
We also hear from first-time director Nicolas Maury about the long wait to see his film "My Best Part" in movie theatres. Last but not least, we discuss the many upcoming features that have created a glut of options for those headed to the cinema.
