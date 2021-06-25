It's a Mediterranean melting pot with a culture, language and identity all of its own. Fought over and conquered by neighbouring Italy and mainland France, Corsica's tumultuous history has left its mark on the population of this mountainous island. We meet the people for whom arts and culture are the vectors of Corsican identity, as FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear heads to the city of Ajaccio for this special show.

The trip gets off to a lyrical start thanks to the polyphonic singers of Spartimu, who perform the ancient songs that bear witness to daily life in Corsica. Although it's impossible to identify the exact origins of the practice, the polyphonic tradition certainly goes back centuries and has been identified by UNESCO as an example of intangible cultural heritage.

The island's white sandy beaches are one of the major draws for the hordes of tourists who visit every summer; during the off-season they make for a picturesque spot to enjoy the local gastronomy. Chef Jean-Antoine Ottavi uses this setting to spectacular effect, providing a fine dining experience which showcases Corsica's seasonal produce.

Yet beyond the photogenic image of the island, a darker reality exists and it's something that filmmakers have explored with compelling results. We meet directors Frédéric Farrucci and Ange Basterga, part of a new generation hoping to move away from the clichés surrounding Corsican society. Meanwhile, filmmaker Lavinie Boffy warns of the danger of an insular, macho mentality in her debut feature, examining the effects it can have in community dynamics.

When it comes to passing on Corsica's linguistic heritage to the next generation, there’s one sure-fire solution, according to Laurence Babiaud: "If you want to learn Corsican, you have to learn to sing." Alongside her partner Carmin Belgodère, she teaches traditional music to children and teenagers in both French and in Corsu, a language with roots in Latin. For them, embracing the pop, rock and electro sounds of young collaborators like producer and musician Arnaud Castelli means the story of the island and its people should have a rich and melodic future in the years to come.

