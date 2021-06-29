It extends over more than two million square miles, contains hundreds of thousands of plant and animal species, and is home to the tribes of people who carry our human history within their daily lives. The Amazon is the focus of a new, immersive show at the Philharmonic in Paris, as photographer Sebastião Salgado presents his striking monochrome images of Amazonian geography, climates and indigenous people. He joins us on Encore! to tell us more.

Advertising

With a soundscape composed by French DJ and producer Jean-Michel Jarre, the exhibition brings visitors a unique perspective from the inhabitants of this region. They highlight the urgent dangers of climate change, deforestation and pollution, which are jeopardising their very survival.

Salgado tells us about the political threats to the region, as well as the Brazilian initiatives that have worked to safeguard the territory over the years. He also reveals the beauty and simplicity of life in a place that he calls paradise.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe