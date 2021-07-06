It’s been more than two years in the making: the Cannes film festival has opened after a pandemic-prompted hiatus in 2020.

Film critic Lisa Nesselson and Olivia Salazar-Winspear go through the highlights of this year's programme, shining a light on pioneering jury president Spike Lee and some of the films to look out for in the official competition.

Sidebars such as “Cannes Premières” and ecologically-minded features are new additions to this year’s line-up, as well as the ever-present health and safety measures that have allowed the event to go ahead.

And we hear from the stars of the festival’s opening film “Annette”, as Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver bring a blend of Franco-American glamour to the red carpet.

