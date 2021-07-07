French actor Tahar Rahim took his first steps on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009 for Jacques Audiard's "A Prophet", a film that would catapult him to critical acclaim. Since then, he's built up a string of impressive roles both in France and further afield. Rahim returns to the Riviera this year as a jury member. He sat down with FRANCE 24 to tell us about playing a Guantanamo detainee in his latest film "The Mauritanian", alongside Jodie Foster.

The actress is this year's recipient of an honorary Palme, 45 years after her first appearance at the festival for "Taxi Driver", when she was only 13 years old.

And we hear from jury president Spike Lee as he kicks off the 74th Cannes Film Festival and makes history in the process.

