Adam Driver on Leos Carax: 'One of the best directors working today'
He's back on the red carpet at Cannes for the third festival in a row. Actor Adam Driver has become something of a fixture on the French Riviera. After the success of "The Dead Don't Die" in 2019 and "BlacKkKlansman" the year before that, the American actor is starring in the festival's opening film, "Annette", alongside France's Marion Cotillard.
This left-field musical comes from cult French director Leos Carax, with songs from art rockers Sparks. Driver tells us about his love for French cinema, his hands-on approach during a shoot and why he almost never watches his own performances.
