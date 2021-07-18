It was more than two years in the making, but the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival made a grand return to the French Riviera after an enforced hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. The coveted Palme d’Or ultimately went to Julia Ducournau for her thriller, "Titane" – only the second time in history the top Cannes prize went to a woman.

FRANCE 24 caught up with some of the habitués of the red carpet: Leos Carax kicked off the show with his musical number “Annette” and its stars, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, told us more about working with the cult director.

We also sat down with that most regal of actresses, Helen Mirren, and talked to filmmaker Todd Haynes about the 1960s cultural phenomenon that was The Velvet Underground. Tim Roth discussed his role in a cinematic homage to legendary director Ingmar Bergman while Brazilian director Karim Ainouz told us about his personal – and political – journey to Algeria. And 30 years after his dramatic retelling of the Kennedy assassination in "JFK", Oliver Stone revealed some of the declassified material that went into his latest documentary about that historic event.

