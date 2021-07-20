Jeff Koons on juxtaposing the ordinary with the opulent
They're glossy, gaudy and, for some, a little bit lurid: Jeff Koons' graphic prints and sensational sculptures have made him the 21st century face of pop art and the king of the contemporary market. A new exhibition at the Mucem museum in Marseille reveals the vernacular roots of much of the US artist's work. It's placed side by side with the anthropological objects that recount the nature of daily life in the Mediterranean over the centuries.
Koons tells us more about the creative traditions that have fed into his process. We also discuss the gap between artistic intentions and public reception after his "Bouquet of Flowers" installation sparked controversy in Paris.
