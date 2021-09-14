In this special show, we pay tribute to our friend and colleague Amobé Mévégué. One of the best loved presenters on FRANCE 24, where he was well known for promoting African culture and artists, he died suddenly last week aged 52.

Amobé began working at FRANCE 24 in 2009 as a music critic for the French and English channels, and had presented the Monday music show in French since 2013.

Senegalese musician Youssou N'Dour and actress Aïssa Maïga are among the many people paying tribute, along with music critic Marjorie Hache and culture presenter Eve Jackson.

Join us as we look back at some of Amobé's many onscreen highlights over the years.

