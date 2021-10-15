After spending a year of the pandemic in Normandy, one of the world's best-known and most expensive artists is putting his work from that period on display at Paris's Orangerie museum. We hear from British painter David Hockney at his new exhibition.

Advertising

Also on the programme, filmmaker Todd Haynes talks about his documentary on one of the most influential musical acts of all time, The Velvet Underground

And we listen to Adele’s first music in six years off her upcoming "divorce album", entitled "30".

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe