Josephine Baker was the world’s first Black superstar - a revolutionary performer, world-famous singer, movie star, spy for the French resistance, and civil rights activist.As she is honoured with a place in France's revered Pantheon monument, Eve Jackson speaks to her son Brian Bouillon Baker, who tells us what it was like to be the child of one of the most famous performers of the 20th century.

We also meet the man behind the campaign to convince President Emmanuel Macron to grant Josephine Baker a place in the Pantheon. Laurent Kupferman shares his passion for the icon who, to him, represents the values of France.

Monique Y. Wells, who gives cultural tours of Black Paris, speaks to us from the place where Josephine Baker gave her first scandalous performance in France: the Champs-Elysées theatre.

Finally, the actress Clarisse Caplan, who plays Josephine Baker at Paris’ new Passy Theatre, talks to us about the musical.

The extraordinary life of Josephine Baker © Creative Department - France Médias Monde

