He's the controversial poet-provocateur idolised as France's biggest literary export, holding up a mirror to the grim truths of contemporary France. Michel Houellebecq's eighth book "Anéantir", which translates as "Annihilate", hits bookshelves today with a massive print run of 300,000 copies.

Advertising

It's Houellebecq's first novel since he was bestowed France's highest honour, the Légion d'honneur, for his services to French literature by President Emmanuel Macron.

Professor Russell Williams from the American University of Paris speaks to Eve Jackson about the author's unique insight into masculinity, France, Islam, sex tourism, the human condition and braving other subjects many novelists would never dare write about.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe