A tribute to French actor Gaspard Ulliel

Intelligent, dedicated, magnetic and beautiful are just some of the words that have been used to pay tribute to the French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who has died after a skiing accident in the Alps. Known for portraying the young Hannibal Lector and the fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, his tragic death at 37 has shocked the film world. In this show we look back at some of his previous films and interviews with the FRANCE 24 team.