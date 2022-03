TV series show: Volodymyr Zelensky's political satire 'Servant of the People'

From "Servant of the People", the show that launched the political career of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to "Pachinko", a multi-generational saga about a Korean family living under Japanese occupation, our critic Alison Sargent speaks to Eve Jackson about what's hot on the small screen this month.