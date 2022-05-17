Encore!

75th Cannes Film Festival kicks off with affectionate homage to genre movies

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR | Aline BOTTIN | Clémence DELFAURE

As the 75th Cannes Film Festival gets underway, FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear brings us a glimpse of what its opening ceremony will involve, including a Palme d’Honneur for Forest Whitaker. We also take a look at the composition of this year’s jury, with French actor Vincent Lindon shepherding an artistic team who'll assess the features competing for the Palme d’Or. Plus we get a preview of the opening film "Final Cut", in which director Michel Hazanavicius declares his love for genre movies in a lighthearted French parody of a zombie horror slasher.

