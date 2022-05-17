Cannes 2022: Bérénice Bejo on starring in feel-good zombie film 'Final Cut'

11:03 ENCORE! © FRANCE 24

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR | Eve JACKSON Follow | Magali FAURE | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Clémence DELFAURE

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has opened with the movie "Final Cut". Directed by France's Michel Hazanavicius and starring his partner Bérénice Bejo as well as Romain Duris, it's a film within a film inspired by a Japanese zombie movie. Bérénice Bejo tells FRANCE 24 why her partner didn't want her to be in the film and how some of the blood on set was actually real.