Cannes 2022: 'Top Gun: Maverick' touches down on the Croisette

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR | Aline BOTTIN | Clémence DELFAURE
On day two of the Cannes Film Festival, FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear tells us why the première of "Top Gun: Maverick" has movie fans jostling to catch a glimpse of US actor Tom Cruise on the red carpet. We also take a look at the first films competing for the Palme d'Or, as Kirill Serebrennikov returns to Cannes to present "Tchaikovsky's Wife". The Russian director was unable to attend the screenings of his last two films, "Petrov's Flu" and "Leto", due to living under virtual house arrest in Moscow in recent years.

Plus we learn about the industry initiatives putting African cinema on the world stage, including some colourful events to kick off festivities in Cannes. 

