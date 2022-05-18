Cannes 2022: Legendary US director Rob Reiner on his first film 'This is Spinal Tap'

11:57 Rob Reiner at the Cannes Film Festival. © FRANCE 24

By: Eve JACKSON Follow | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Marion CHAVAL | Clémence DELFAURE 1 min

He's the legendary director of "Stand By Me", "Misery", "When Harry Met Sally" and "A Few Good Men". Eve Jackson talks to Rob Reiner about having one of the longest, and most golden, runs in history with his first seven films becoming cult classics. The filmmaker is at the Cannes Film Festival as his very first movie "This is Spinal Tap" is being screened on the beach.