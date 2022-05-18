Cannes 2022: Legendary US director Rob Reiner on his first film 'This is Spinal Tap'
Issued on: Modified:
He's the legendary director of "Stand By Me", "Misery", "When Harry Met Sally" and "A Few Good Men". Eve Jackson talks to Rob Reiner about having one of the longest, and most golden, runs in history with his first seven films becoming cult classics. The filmmaker is at the Cannes Film Festival as his very first movie "This is Spinal Tap" is being screened on the beach.
Also on the programme: arguably the biggest film star on the planet is back in Cannes, three decades years after his last visit. Tom Cruise brings with him his blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick". It’s the sequel to the 1986 film that propelled him to global fame as a hotshot pilot.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe