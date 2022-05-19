Cannes 2022: Algerian War of Independence depicted in 'Les Harkis'
Issued on:
We take a look at some of the independent features in the sidebar sections of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Olivia Salazar-Winspear tells us about Philippe Faucon’s "Les Harkis", which is screening in the Director's Fortnight selection. Set in 1959, it shines a light on the Algerian men who were enlisted to fight for the French Army in units known as Harkis and explores the repercussions they faced as a newly independent Algeria emerged from a deeply traumatic war of independence.
We also find out more about a sensitive debut from Franco-Portuguese director Cristèle Alves Meira, as her film "Alma Viva" premieres in International Critics' Week.
Plus we discuss the initiatives at the festival to encourage more gender equality in the film industry.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe