Cannes 2022: Algerian War of Independence depicted in 'Les Harkis'

ENCORE!

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR | Aline BOTTIN | Clémence DELFAURE 1 min

We take a look at some of the independent features in the sidebar sections of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Olivia Salazar-Winspear tells us about Philippe Faucon’s "Les Harkis", which is screening in the Director's Fortnight selection. Set in 1959, it shines a light on the Algerian men who were enlisted to fight for the French Army in units known as Harkis and explores the repercussions they faced as a newly independent Algeria emerged from a deeply traumatic war of independence.